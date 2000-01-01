Investment Strategy

The aim of this Fund is to provide a monthly income with potential for long-term growth of capital. The Fund invests primarily in shares of UK listed companies which the Manager believes will provide above-average income and capital growth. The Fund invests in companies of any size. The Fund also invests in bonds issued by companies or governments. The Manager selects shares based upon analysis of a company’s prospects for future growth in dividend payments, financial status, quality of its management, expected profitability and prospects for growth.