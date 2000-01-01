AXA Framlington UK Equity Income Z £ Acc

  • Yield History3.76%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.64
  • 3 Year alpha-0.32
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE 350 TR GBP
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.85%
  • SectorUK Equity Income
  • Manager GroupAXA
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B7KBNV36

The aim of this Fund is to produce higher than average income with long-term growth of income and capital. The Manager also intends to achieve a yield of distributable income in excess of 100% of the FTSE All Share yield at the Fund’s year end on a rolling 3 year basis, and in excess of 90% on an annual basis.

