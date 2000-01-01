AXA Framlington UK Equity Income Z £ Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.93%
- 3 Year sharpe0.63
- 3 Year alpha-0.36
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE 350 TR GBP
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- OCF0.85%
- SectorUK Equity Income
- Manager GroupAXA
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B8HHY295
Investment Strategy
The aim of this Fund is to produce higher than average income with long-term growth of income and capital. The Manager also intends to achieve a yield of distributable income in excess of 100% of the FTSE All Share yield at the Fund’s year end on a rolling 3 year basis, and in excess of 90% on an annual basis.