AXA Framlington UK Mid Cap S GBP Acc

Fund
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History2.03%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.13
  • 3 Year alpha5.12
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE 250 Ex Investment Trust TR GBP
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.44%
  • IA SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupAXA
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BDV03K07

Investment Strategy

The aim of this Fund is to provide long-term capital growth. The Fund has at least 70% of its investments in shares of companies domiciled, incorporated or having significant business in the UK which the Manager believes will provide above-average returns. The Fund invests primarily in medium-sized companies. The Manager selects shares based upon analysis of a company’s financial status, quality of its management, expected profitability and prospects for growth.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .