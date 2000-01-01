AXA Framlington UK Mid Cap Z Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.39%
- 3 Year sharpe0.86
- 3 Year alpha1.75
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF0.84%
- SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupAXA
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B3SYV567
Investment Strategy
The aim of this Fund is to provide long-term capital growth. The Fund invests in shares of UK listed companies which the Manager believes will provide above-average returns. The Fund invests primarily in medium-sized companies. The Manager selects shares based upon analysis of a company’s financial status, quality of its management, expected profitability and prospects for growth.