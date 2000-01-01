AXA Framlington UK Select Opps ZI Inc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History1.80%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.65
  • 3 Year alpha0.49
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.83%
  • SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupAXA
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B703ZS07

Investment Strategy

The aim of this Fund is to provide long-term capital growth. The Fund invests in shares of companies, primarily of UK origin, which the Manager believes will provide above-average returns. The Fund invests in companies of any size. The Manager selects shares based upon analysis of a company’s financial status, quality of its management, expected profitability and prospects for growth.

Latest news

