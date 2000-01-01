AXA Framlington UK Small Co Z Inc

  • Yield History0.73%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.98
  • 3 Year alpha6.56
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkFTSE Small Cap Ex Invest Trust TR GBP
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.84%
  • SectorUK Smaller Companies
  • Manager GroupAXA
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  GB00BRJZVS95

Investment Strategy

The aim of this Fund is to provide long-term capital growth. The Fund invests in shares of UK listed companies which the Manager believes will provide above-average returns. The Fund invests primarily in small companies. The Manager selects shares based upon analysis of a company’s financial status, quality of its management, expected profitability and prospects for growth.

