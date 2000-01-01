AXA Framlngtn UK Mid Cap S GBP Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.61%
- 3 Year sharpe0.98
- 3 Year alpha2.48
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE 250 Ex Investment Trust TR GBP
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF0.44%
- SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupAXA
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BDV03K07
Investment Strategy
The aim of this Fund is to provide long-term capital growth. The Fund has at least 70% of its investments in shares of companies domiciled, incorporated or having significant business in the UK which the Manager believes will provide above-average returns. The Fund invests primarily in medium-sized companies. The Manager selects shares based upon analysis of a company’s financial status, quality of its management, expected profitability and prospects for growth.