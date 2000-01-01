Investment Strategy

The aim of this Fund is to provide long term high yield returns. The Fund aims to deliver long term high yield returns by compounding high current income and any capital growth through investing in a broadly diversified portfolio of ‘sub-investment grade’ bonds. The Fund may also invest in transferable securities, derivatives, cash, deposits, units in collective investment schemes and money market instruments. Use may be made of stocklending, borrowing, cash holdings, hedging and other investment techniques permitted in the applicable Financial Conduct Authority rules.