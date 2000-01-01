AXA Global High Income Z Net Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History5.02%
- 3 Year sharpe1.12
- 3 Year alpha-0.4
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkICE BofAML Gbl HY TR HGBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.55%
- Sector£ High Yield
- Manager GroupAXA
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B0T9V375
Investment Strategy
The aim of this Fund is to provide long term high yield returns. The Fund aims to deliver long term high yield returns by compounding high current income and any capital growth through investing in a broadly diversified portfolio of ‘sub-investment grade’ bonds. The Fund may also invest in transferable securities, derivatives, cash, deposits, units in collective investment schemes and money market instruments. Use may be made of stocklending, borrowing, cash holdings, hedging and other investment techniques permitted in the applicable Financial Conduct Authority rules.