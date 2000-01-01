Investment Strategy

The Fund invests predominantly in bonds (including index-linked bonds) with a bias towards shorter maturities (less than five years) and money market instruments, issued by governments and companies diversified globally (including emerging markets), with the aim of reducing the effect of fluctuations in interest rates and market volatility while generating an income return. The Fund may invest up to 60% of its Net Asset Value in ‘sub-investment grade’ bonds. The ACD seeks to reduce the effect of credit risk through diversification and its analysis and selection of bonds and money market instruments.