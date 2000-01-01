AXA Rosenberg American Z
Fund Info
- Yield History0.68%
- 3 Year sharpe0.84
- 3 Year alpha-2.71
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkS&P 500 Composite TR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.79%
- SectorNorth America
- Manager GroupAXA
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0007460149
Investment Strategy
The fund seeks capital growth over the medium to long term. The portfolio will seek investment opportunities in all areas of the North American Stock Market, which encompass investments in companies of all sizes and in every conceivable field of business.