AXA Rosenberg Asia Pacific ex Japan Z
Fund Info
- Yield History2.37%
- 3 Year sharpe0.49
- 3 Year alpha-2.44
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI AC Pacific Ex Japan NR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.82%
- SectorAsia Pacific Excluding Japan
- Manager GroupAXA
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0007704330
Investment Strategy
The fund seeks capital growth over the medium to long term. The portfolio will be invested selectively in Far Eastern markets (including Australia but excluding Japan) primarily in equities.