AXA Rosenberg European Z
Fund Info
- Yield History2.91%
- 3 Year sharpe0.58
- 3 Year alpha-3.46
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE World Eur Ex UK TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.00%
- SectorEurope Excluding UK
- Manager GroupAXA
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0007460693
Investment Strategy
The fund seeks capital growth over the medium to longterm. The portfolio will consist principally of shares of quoted European companies drawn from all economic sectors. It may also include other European investments.