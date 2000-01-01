AXA Sterling Corporate Bond Z Gross Inc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History3.06%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.40
  • 3 Year alpha1.23
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMarkit iBoxx GBP NonGilts TR
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.57%
  • Sector£ Corporate Bond
  • Manager GroupAXA
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B1Z48X29

Investment Strategy

The Fund will aim to grow your investment through a combination of income and capital returns by investing in bonds issued by companies, whilst aiming to provide a net return greater than the benchmark over the long term (5 years or more). The benchmark (the "Index") is Markit iBoxx Sterling Non-Gilts Total Return Index. The fund may use derivatives for investment purposes.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .