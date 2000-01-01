AXA Sterling Corporate Bond Z Net Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.01%
- 3 Year sharpe0.99
- 3 Year alpha1.23
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkIA Sterling Corporate Bd Median NR
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.57%
- Sector£ Corporate Bond
- Manager GroupAXA
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B0T9V714
Investment Strategy
The aim of this Fund is to generate returns by gaining exposure generally to the sterling denominated, corporate bond market in the UK and overseas. The Fund may also invest in transferable securities, derivatives, cash, deposits, units in collective investment schemes and money market instruments. Use may be made of stocklending, borrowing, cash holdings, hedging and other investment techniques permitted in the applicable Financial Conduct Authority rules.