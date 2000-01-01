AXA Sterling Crdt Shrt Dura Bd Z Grs Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.49%
- 3 Year sharpe0.85
- 3 Year alpha0.05
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.42%
- Sector£ Corporate Bond
- Manager GroupAXA
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B5VL0B78
Investment Strategy
The aim of this Fund is to generate an income return combined with any capital growth.The Fund invests primarily in sterling-denominated investment grade bonds issued by companies with a bias towards shorter maturities (less than five years) with the aim of reducing the effect of fluctuations in interest rates. The ACD seeks to reduce the effect of credit risk through diversification and its analysis and selection of bonds.