AXA Sterling Crdt Shrt Dura Bd Z Net Inc
- Yield History1.37%
- 3 Year sharpe0.98
- 3 Year alpha0.38
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
Fund Size (month end)
- OCF0.43%
- Sector£ Corporate Bond
- Manager GroupAXA
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B5WB6639
Investment Strategy
The aim of this Fund is to generate returns by gaining exposure generally to the sterling denominated investment grade bond market with a bias towards shorter maturities. The Fund may also invest at the Investment Manager’s discretion in transferable securities, derivatives, cash, deposits, units in collective investment schemes and money market instruments. Use may be made of stocklending, borrowing, cash holding and hedging techniques permitted in applicable Financial Conduct Authority rules.