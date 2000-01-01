AXA Sterling Index Linked Bond Z Gross
Fund Info
- Yield History0.00%
- 3 Year sharpe0.36
- 3 Year alpha-0.96
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE Act UK Index-Lnk Gilts 5y+ TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.33%
- SectorUK Index Linked Gilts
- Manager GroupAXA
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B02Y6B22
Investment Strategy
The aim of this Fund is to generate returns by gaining exposure generally to sterling denominated index-linked securities. The Fund may also invest at the Investment Manager’s discretion in transferable securities, derivatives, cash, deposits, units in collective investment schemes and money market instruments. Use may be made of stocklending, borrowing, cash holdings, hedging and other investment techniques permitted in applicable Financial Conduct Authority rules.