AXA Sterling Strategic Bond Z Net
Fund Info
- Yield History1.62%
- 3 Year sharpe0.52
- 3 Year alpha0.34
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkICE BofAML Sterling Brd Mkt TR EUR
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.53%
- Sector£ Strategic Bond
- Manager GroupAXA
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B02Y6M37
Investment Strategy
The aim of this Fund is to generate returns by gaining exposure generally to the sterling denominated bond market. The Fund may also invest at the Investment Manager’s discretion in transferable securities, derivatives, cash, deposits, units in collective investment schemes and money market instruments. Use may be made of stocklending, borrowing, cash holding, hedging and other investment techniques permitted in applicable Financial Conduct Authority rules.