Investment Strategy

The aim of this Fund is to provide high yields returns. The Fund aims to deliver a high level of income by investing generally in sub-investment grade, corporate debt securities, with a bias towards shorter maturities, issued by companies with their predominant place of business in the US. The Fund may also invest in transferable securities, derivatives, cash, deposits, units in collective investment schemes and money market instruments. Use may be made of stocklending, borrowing, cash holdings, hedging and other investment techniques permitted in the applicable Financial Conduct Authority Rules.