AXAWF Fram UK F Cap GBP

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.91
  • 3 Year alpha2.84
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF1.01%
  • SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupAXA
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU1319653462

Investment Strategy

The objective of the Sub-Fund is to achieve long-term capital growth. Typical investors would seek longterm capital growth measured in GBP from an actively managed portfolio of listed equity, equity related securities and derivative instruments on such securities.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .