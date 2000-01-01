Baillie Gifford Act IdxLnkd Glt InvmBInc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History1.22%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.30
  • 3 Year alpha-1.82
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkFTSE Act UK Index-Lnk Gilts 5y+ TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.18%
  • SectorUK Index Linked Gilts
  • Manager GroupBaillie Gifford
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B0BSLC14

Investment Strategy

Baillie Gifford Active Index-Linked Gilt Investment Fund aims to outperform (after deduction of costs) the FTSE Actuaries UK Index-Linked Gilts Over 5 Years Index by 0.35% per annum over rolling three-year periods. The Fund will invest at least 90% in UK government bonds.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .