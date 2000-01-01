Baillie Gifford Act IdxLnkd Glt InvmGAcc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.24%
- 3 Year sharpe0.18
- 3 Year alpha-1.02
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE Act UK Index-Lnk Gilts 5y+ TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.18%
- SectorUK Index Linked Gilts
- Manager GroupBaillie Gifford
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BYWKB577
Investment Strategy
Baillie Gifford Active Index-Linked Gilt Investment Fund aims to outperform (after deduction of costs) the FTSE Actuaries UK Index-Linked Gilts Over 5 Years Index by 0.35% per annum over rolling three-year periods. The Fund will invest at least 90% in UK government bonds.