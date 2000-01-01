Baillie Gifford Act Lng Glt Invmt B Acc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History1.50%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.59
  • 3 Year alpha-0.45
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE Act UK Cnvt Gilts Over 15 Yr TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.26%
  • SectorUnclassified Sector
  • Manager GroupBaillie Gifford
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B0MFPD03

Investment Strategy

Baillie Gifford Active Long Gilt Investment Fund aims to outperform (after deduction of costs) the FTSE Actuaries UK Conventional Gilts Over 15 Years Index by 0.35% per annum over rolling three-year periods. The Fund will invest at least 90% in UK government bonds.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .