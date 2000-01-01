Baillie Gifford Active Glt Invmt B Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.21%
- 3 Year sharpe0.59
- 3 Year alpha-0.25
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE Act UK Cnvt Gilts All Stocks TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.21%
- SectorUnclassified Sector
- Manager GroupBaillie Gifford
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0005770986
Investment Strategy
Baillie Gifford Active Gilt Investment Fund aims to outperform (after deduction of costs) the FTSE Actuaries UK Conventional Gilts All Stocks Index by 0.35% per annum over rolling three-year periods.The Fund will invest at least 90% in UK government bonds.