  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.09
  • 3 Year alpha-1.57
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkS&P 500 TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.52%
  • SectorNorth America
  • Manager GroupBaillie Gifford
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0006061856

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to outperform (after deduction of costs) the S&P 500 Index, as stated in Sterling, by at least 1.5% per annum over rolling five-year periods. The Fund will invest at least 90% in shares of US companies being those which are listed, incorporated, domiciled or conducting a significant portion of their business in the US. The Sub-fund will be actively managed, concentrated and will invest in companies of any size and in any sector.

