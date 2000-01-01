Baillie Gifford British Smlr Coms B Acc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.75%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.22
  • 3 Year alpha-2.7
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkNumis SC Ex Invt Com TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.67%
  • SectorUK Smaller Companies
  • Manager GroupBaillie Gifford
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0005931356

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to outperform (after deduction of costs) the Numis Smaller Companies Index (excluding Investment Companies) by at least 2% per annum over rolling five-year periods. The Fund will invest at least 80% in the shares of smaller UK companies, being those which are incorporated, domiciled or conducting a significant portion of their business in the UK. The Fund will be actively managed and will invest in any sector.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .