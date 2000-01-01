Investment Strategy

The objective is to provide a competitive money market yield without compromising security of capital. To achieve this objective the property of the Scheme will consist principally of call deposits with UK clearing banks or other eligible institutions having at least an equivalent credit rating. Up to 20% of the Scheme's property may consist of term deposits of up to one month with the foregoing. From time to time investment may also be made in those other short term instruments in which investment is permissible for a short-term money market fund in accordance with the investment limits contained in this Prospectus and the Regulations.