Baillie Gifford China B Acc

  • Yield History0.81%
  • 3 Year sharpe-
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI All China GR LCL
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.79%
  • SectorChina/Greater China
  • Manager GroupBaillie Gifford
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B39RMM81

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to outperform (after deduction of costs) the MSCI All China Index, as stated in Sterling, by at least 2% per annum over rolling five-year periods.The Fund will invest at least 90% in the shares of, or depositary receipts representing the shares of, Chinese companies.

