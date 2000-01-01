Baillie Gifford China B Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.82%
- 3 Year sharpe-
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkMSCI All China GR LCL
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.79%
- SectorChina/Greater China
- Manager GroupBaillie Gifford
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B3K73F73
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to outperform (after deduction of costs) the MSCI All China Index, as stated in Sterling, by at least 2% per annum over rolling five-year periods.The Fund will invest at least 90% in the shares of, or depositary receipts representing the shares of, Chinese companies.