Baillie Gifford Developed Asia Pac B Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.04%
- 3 Year sharpe0.76
- 3 Year alpha0.82
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkMSCI Pacific NR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.60%
- SectorAsia Pacific Including Japan
- Manager GroupBaillie Gifford
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0030491632
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to outperform (after deduction of costs) the MSCI Pacific Index, as stated in Sterling, by at least 1.5% per annum over rolling five-year periods. The Fund will invest at least 90% directly or indirectly in shares of companies in developed Asia, being those which are listed, incorporated, domiciled or conducting a significant portion of their business in Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand or Singapore. The Fund will be actively managed and will invest in companies of any size and in any sector. The indirect investment will be through collective investment schemes.