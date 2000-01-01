Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to outperform (after deduction of costs) the MSCI Pacific Index, as stated in Sterling, by at least 1.5% per annum over rolling five-year periods. The Fund will invest at least 90% directly or indirectly in shares of companies in developed Asia, being those which are listed, incorporated, domiciled or conducting a significant portion of their business in Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand or Singapore. The Fund will be actively managed and will invest in companies of any size and in any sector. The indirect investment will be through collective investment schemes.