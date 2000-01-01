Baillie Gifford Diversified Gr B Inc

  • Yield History2.07%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.82
  • 3 Year alpha0.62
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkUK Base Rate +3.5% pa
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.82%
  • SectorTargeted Absolute Return
  • Manager GroupBaillie Gifford
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B3FD0V53

Investment Strategy

Baillie Gifford Diversified Growth Fund aims to achieve (after deduction of costs): 1) an annualised return over five years that is at least 3.5% more than UK Base Rate; 2) a positive return over three-year periods; 3)annualised volatility of returns below 10%. The Fund will gain exposure to a wide range of asset classes. The Sub-fund is actively managed and the investment manager has the discretion to invest in any country or economic sector.

