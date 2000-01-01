Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to outperform (after deduction of costs) the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, as stated in Sterling, by at least 2% per annum over rolling five-year periods. The Fund will invest at least 90% in shares of emerging market companies being those which have a market capitalisation free float above £1 billion and are listed, incorporated, domiciled or conducting a significant portion of their business in emerging markets. Emerging markets will be determined by the investment manager at its sole discretion.