Investment Strategy

Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Bond Fund aims to outperform (after deduction of costs) the J.P. Morgan GBI-EM Global Diversified Index unhedged in sterling by 0.6% per annum over rolling three-year periods. The Fund will invest at least 80% in bonds issued by emerging market issuers or in emerging market currencies. Emerging markets will be determined by the investment manager at its sole discretion.