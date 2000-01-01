Baillie Gifford Emerging Mkts Bd B Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History5.92%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.34
  • 3 Year alpha-1.98
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkJPM GBI-EM Global Diversified TR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.55%
  • SectorGlobal Emerging Markets Bond
  • Manager GroupBaillie Gifford
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B7MCJT41

Investment Strategy

Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Bond Fund aims to outperform (after deduction of costs) the J.P. Morgan GBI-EM Global Diversified Index unhedged in sterling by 0.6% per annum over rolling three-year periods. The Fund will invest at least 80% in bonds issued by emerging market issuers or in emerging market currencies. Emerging markets will be determined by the investment manager at its sole discretion.

Latest news

