Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to outperform (after deduction of costs) the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, as stated in Sterling, by at least 2% per annum over rolling five-year periods. The Fund will invest at least 90% in shares of emerging market companies being those which are listed, incorporated, domiciled or conducting a significant portion of their business in emerging markets. Emerging markets will be determined by the investment manager at its sole discretion. The Fund will be actively managed and will invest in companies of any size and in any sector.