Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to outperform (after deduction of costs) the MSCI Europe ex UK Index, as stated in Sterling, by at least 1.5% per annum over rolling five-year periods.The Fund will invest at least 90% in shares of European companies being those which are listed, incorporated, domiciled or conducting a significant portion of their business in Europe (including Turkey and excluding the UK). The Fund will be actively managed, concentrated and will invest in companies of any size, any European country and in any sector.