Baillie Gifford European B Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.72%
- 3 Year sharpe0.94
- 3 Year alpha1.69
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkMSCI Europe Ex UK NR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.59%
- SectorEurope Excluding UK
- Manager GroupBaillie Gifford
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0006057391
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to outperform (after deduction of costs) the MSCI Europe ex UK Index, as stated in Sterling, by at least 1.5% per annum over rolling five-year periods.The Fund will invest at least 90% in shares of European companies being those which are listed, incorporated, domiciled or conducting a significant portion of their business in Europe (including Turkey and excluding the UK). The Fund will be actively managed, concentrated and will invest in companies of any size, any European country and in any sector.