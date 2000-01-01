Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Gr B Inc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History0.56%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.08
  • 3 Year alpha-2.15
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMSCI ACWI NR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.60%
  • SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupBaillie Gifford
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B3PPZ729

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to outperform (after deduction of costs) the MSCI ACWI Index, as stated in Sterling, by at least 2% per annum over rolling five-year periods.The Fund will invest at least 90% in shares of companies. The Fund will be actively managed and will invest in companies in any country and in any sector.

