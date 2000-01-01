Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to outperform (after deduction of costs) the S&P Global Small Cap Index, as stated in Sterling, by at least 2% per annum over rolling five-year periods.The Fund will invest at least 90% in shares of companies. The Fund will be actively managed and will invest in shares of companies in any country and in any sector which typically at the time of initial purchase have a market capitalisation of US$5 billion or less and that the ACD considers will offer excellent future growth prospects.