Fund Info

  • Yield History0.28%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.96
  • 3 Year alpha-3.5
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI ACWI NR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.53%
  • SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupBaillie Gifford
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BYNK7G95

Investment Strategy

The Sub-fund aims to outperform (after deduction of costs) the MSCI AC World Index, as stated in Sterling, by at least 2% per annum over rolling five-year periods.The Sub-fund will invest at least 90% in shares of companies anywhere in the world. Investments will be made in shares of companies which, in the investment manager’s opinion, demonstrate long-term growth prospects and good stewardship. By stewardship, the investment manager refers to the long-term management of companies in the interests of all stakeholders. This includes not only environmental, social and governance issues faced by a company, but also issues such as the long-term strategic direction, capital allocation and the strength of the corporate culture.

Latest news

