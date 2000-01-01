Investment Strategy

The Sub-fund aims to outperform (after deduction of costs) the MSCI AC World Index, as stated in Sterling, by at least 2% per annum over rolling five-year periods.The Sub-fund will invest at least 90% in shares of companies anywhere in the world. Investments will be made in shares of companies which, in the investment manager’s opinion, demonstrate long-term growth prospects and good stewardship. By stewardship, the investment manager refers to the long-term management of companies in the interests of all stakeholders. This includes not only environmental, social and governance issues faced by a company, but also issues such as the long-term strategic direction, capital allocation and the strength of the corporate culture.