Baillie Gifford Health Innovt B GBP Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History-
- 3 Year sharpe-
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI ACWI NR EUR
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.60%
- IA Sector-
- Manager GroupBaillie Gifford
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BMVLY038
Investment Strategy
The Sub-fund aims to outperform (after deduction of costs) the MSCI AC World Index, as stated in sterling, by at least 2.5% per annum over rolling five-year periods.