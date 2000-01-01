Baillie Gifford Health Innovt B GBP Acc

Fund
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe-
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI ACWI NR EUR
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.60%
  • IA Sector-
  • Manager GroupBaillie Gifford
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BMVLY038

Investment Strategy

The Sub-fund aims to outperform (after deduction of costs) the MSCI AC World Index, as stated in sterling, by at least 2.5% per annum over rolling five-year periods.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .