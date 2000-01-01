Baillie Gifford High Yield Bond B Acc

  • Yield History3.84%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.69
  • 3 Year alpha-0.05
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkIA £ High Yield Median
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.37%
  • Sector£ High Yield
  • Manager GroupBaillie Gifford
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B1W0GF10

Investment Strategy

Baillie Gifford High Yield Bond Fund aims to produce a combination of income and capital growth. The Fund will invest at least 80% in sub-investment grade bonds and will be actively managed.

