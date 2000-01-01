Baillie Gifford International B Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History0.49%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.09
  • 3 Year alpha-1.83
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI ACWI ex UK NR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.60%
  • SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupBaillie Gifford
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0005941272

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to outperform (after deduction of costs) the MSCI ACWI ex-UK Index, as stated in Sterling, by at least 2% per annum over rolling five-year periods. The Fund will invest at least 90% in shares of companies anywhere in the world (excluding the UK). The Fund will be actively managed and will invest in companies of any sector.

