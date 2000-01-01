Baillie Gifford International B Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.49%
- 3 Year sharpe1.09
- 3 Year alpha-1.83
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkMSCI ACWI ex UK NR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.60%
- SectorGlobal
- Manager GroupBaillie Gifford
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0005940316
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to outperform (after deduction of costs) the MSCI ACWI ex-UK Index, as stated in Sterling, by at least 2% per annum over rolling five-year periods. The Fund will invest at least 90% in shares of companies anywhere in the world (excluding the UK). The Fund will be actively managed and will invest in companies of any sector.