Baillie Gifford Investment Grd Bd B Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History2.77%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.75
  • 3 Year alpha-0.18
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkICE BofA Sterling Non-Gilt TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.27%
  • IA Sector£ Corporate Bond
  • Manager GroupBaillie Gifford
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BYQCYS34

Investment Strategy

The Sub-fund aims to outperform (after deduction of costs) the ICE BofA Sterling Non-Gilt over 10 Years Index* by 0.5% per annum over rolling three-year periods. The Sub-fund will invest at least 80% in a portfolio of investment grade bonds issued by corporate issuers, public bodies and supranationals.

