Baillie Gifford Investment Grd Bd B Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.77%
- 3 Year sharpe0.75
- 3 Year alpha-0.18
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkICE BofA Sterling Non-Gilt TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)
- OCF0.27%
- IA Sector£ Corporate Bond
- Manager GroupBaillie Gifford
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BYQCYS34
Investment Strategy
The Sub-fund aims to outperform (after deduction of costs) the ICE BofA Sterling Non-Gilt over 10 Years Index* by 0.5% per annum over rolling three-year periods. The Sub-fund will invest at least 80% in a portfolio of investment grade bonds issued by corporate issuers, public bodies and supranationals.