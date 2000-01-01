Baillie Gifford Investment Grd Bd B Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.95%
- 3 Year sharpe1.11
- 3 Year alpha0.38
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkICE BofAML Sterling Non-Gilt TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.27%
- Sector£ Corporate Bond
- Manager GroupBaillie Gifford
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0030816481
Investment Strategy
Baillie Gifford Investment Grade Bond Fund aims to outperform (after deduction of costs) the ICE Bank of America Merrill Lynch Sterling Non-Gilt Index by 0.5% per annum over rolling three-year periods.The Fund will invest at least 80% in a portfolio of investment grade bonds issued by corporate issuers, public bodies and supranationals.