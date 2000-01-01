Baillie Gifford Invm Grd Lng Bd B Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.88%
- 3 Year sharpe0.83
- 3 Year alpha2.23
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkICE BofA 10+Y Sterling Non-Gilt TR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.28%
- Sector£ Corporate Bond
- Manager GroupBaillie Gifford
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BYQCYT41
Investment Strategy
Baillie Gifford Investment Grade Long Bond Fund aims to outperform (after deduction of costs) the ICE Bank of America Merrill Lynch Sterling Non-Gilt over 10 Years Index by 0.5% per annum over rolling three-year periods. The Fund will invest at least 80% in a portfolio of investment grade bonds issued by corporate issuers, public bodies and supranationals.